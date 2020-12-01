All Creatures Great and Small: Season Two Renewal Confirmed for PBS and Channel 5 Drama

All Creatures Great and Small has been renewed for a second season. The series aired on Channel 5 in the UK and PBS in the United States. The series is based on the memoirs by James Herriot, and it tells about his life as a vet in the 1930s. Nicholas Ralph stars as Herriot in the series.

Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes, Sebastian Cardwell, said the following about the renewal, per Radio Times:

“In challenging times, this new adaptation gained a special place in the heart of the British public. With values of community spirit, solidarity and heart-felt compassion, these stories are important ones for us to tell, now more than ever. I’m delighted that we will be seeing more of James and his Darrowby family when they return to our screens soon.”

James Herriot’s children, Jim Wight and Rosie Page, also spoke about the series and its renewal:

“We thought series one of the new All Creatures Great and Small was excellent. It was an immensely enjoyable adaptation of Dad’s books, very professionally acted and produced, and absolutely true to the ‘Herriot ethos.’ We have had wonderful feedback from many and various people, from all walks of life, telling us how they had derived great comfort from watching the new series in these stressful COVID times. We are very hopeful that series two will be equally uplifting and entertaining, and we are greatly looking forward to seeing it.”

All Creatures Great and Small had the highest ratings ever for a drama on Channel 5. The series will return to Yorkshire Dales in 2021 to film the second season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of All Creatures Great and Small? Will you watch season two when it arrives?