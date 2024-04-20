Domina: Cancelled, No Season Three for Rome Historical Drama Series on MGM+

The story of Augustus Caesar and his wife Livia is over, at least on Domina. MGM+ has reportedly cancelled the show, declining to make a third season.

A historical drama series, the Domina TV show stars Kasia Smutniak, Matthew McNulty, Liah O’Prey, Ben Batt, Ewan Horrocks, Claire Forlani, Darrell D’Silva, Christine Bottomley, Alais Lawson, Benjamin Isaac, Joelle, and David Avery. The series revolves around the extraordinary rise of Roman Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla (Smutniak). In the first season, Livia, the golden girl of the prominent Claudii family, returned to Rome after 10 years in exile, determined to regain everything that was stolen from her. In the second season, atop a fractious empire and a dysfunctional dynasty, she must fight to preserve her marriage to Gaius and find a way to seat one of her sons on the throne, as new and old rivals jockey for position in a world where it’s impossible to know who to trust.

The series launched in June 2021, and the second season, consisting of eight episodes, aired in July and August last year. MGM+ isn’t part of the Nielsen ratings system, so we don’t have viewership numbers, but a two-year gap between seasons likely didn’t help maintain viewer interest. TVLine was the first to report the cancellation.

