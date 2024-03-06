Survivor: Season 46 Ratings (Spring 2024)

One of the longest-running competition series on network television, Survivor, is back for another round on CBS. The show continues to be one of the network’s highest-rated unscripted series, but as we all know, nothing lasts forever. Will Survivor be cancelled or renewed for season 47? Stay tuned.

A long-running competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 46th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six people each. In the Yanu tribe, there’s David Jelinsky, Bhanu Gopal, Jessica “Jess” Chong, Kenzie Petty, Q Burdette, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin. The Nami tribe is comprised of Hunter McKnight, Liz Wilcox, Randen Montalvo, Soda Thompson, Tevin Davis, and Venus Vafa. The Siga tribe members are Ben Katzman, Charlie Davis, Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams, Maria Shrime Gonzalez, Moriah Gaynor, and Tim Spicer. Ultimately, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and be voted to win a $1 million prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 44 of Survivor, which aired in Spring 2023 on CBS, averaged a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.00 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Survivor TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 47th season?