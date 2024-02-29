Survivor: Season 46 Viewer Votes (Fall 2024)

A new set of players is ready to outwit, outlast, and outplay each other in the 46th season of the Survivor TV show on CBS. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Survivor is cancelled or renewed for season 47. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 46th season episodes of Survivor here.

A CBS competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 46th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six people each. In the Yanu tribe, there’s David Jelinsky, Bhanu Gopal, Jessica “Jess” Chong, Kenzie Petty, Q Burdette, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin. The Nami tribe comprises Hunter McKnight, Liz Wilcox, Randen Montalvo, Soda Thompson, Tevin Davis, and Venus Vafa. The Siga tribe members are Ben Katzman, Charlie Davis, Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams, Maria Shrime Gonzalez, Moriah Gaynor, and Tim Spicer. Ultimately, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and be voted to win a $1 million prize.





What do you think? Which season 46 episodes of the Survivor TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Survivor should be cancelled or renewed for a 47th season on CBS?