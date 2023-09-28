Survivor: Season 46 — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Spring 2024?

Vulture Watch

Which player is going to be the biggest surprise? Has the Survivor TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 46th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Survivor, season 46. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A long-running competition series airing on the CBS television network, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 45th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six — Reba, Belo, and Lulu. In the Reba Tribe, there’s Austin Li Coon, Dee Valladares, Drew Basile, Janani “J. Maya” Krishnan-Jha, Julie Alley, and Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup. The Belo Tribe is made up of Brandon “Brando” Meyer, Jake O’Kane, Katurah Topps, Kellie Nalbandian, Kendra McQuarrie, and season 44 returnee Bruce Perreault. The Lulu Tribe members are Brandon Donlon, Emily Flippen, Hannah Rose, Kaleb Gebrewold, Sabiyah Broderick, and Sean Edwards. Ultimately, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and be voted to win a $1 million prize.





Season 45 Ratings

The 45th season of Survivor averages a 0.84 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.24 million viewers. Compared to season 43 (which aired in Fall 2022), that’s up by 18% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Survivor stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Survivor has not announced a 46th season renewal, but filming has been completed. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Survivor for season 46? While the network has not officially renewed the series, word is that filming on season 46 wrapped in early Summer 2023 and will debut in late winter. The show remains a big ratings winner for CBS, so I don’t see it being cancelled anytime soon. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Survivor cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Are you glad that the Survivor TV show has been renewed for a 46th season? How would you feel if CBS had cancelled this TV series, instead?