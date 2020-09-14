Survivor: Season 41 Production Delayed Until Spring 2021 for Fall Debut (Report)

Survivor fans will have a bit of a wait for their next season. The CBS competition series has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic and now, filming of season 41 is reportedly set for this spring. As a result, the series won’t likely return until Fall 2021. The current goal is to film seasons 41 and 42 from April until July in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands

Survivor was set to start filming the upcoming season just as COVID-19 shut down the production of many television shows back in March.

The Fiji government has put COVID-19 safety measures for film productions into place but the country’s borders remain closed to non-citizens. Could the CBS series film domestically? Inside Survivor notes:

“A big reason for that is that Survivor already has the infrastructure in Fiji. Not only do they have a great relationship with the government, but they receive a substantial tax rebate for filming there—though rebates are currently frozen. Also, pre-production on season 41 started back in January through to early April, so many of the props and equipment are already in place.”

It is possible that Survivor could return before next fall, but it’s likely to be a year before fans see new episodes.

