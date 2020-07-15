SWAT: Season Four Coming to CBS Fall 2020 as Survivor Pulled

There has been a shakeup in the Fall 2020 line-up for CBS. The network has pulled Survivor from the fall line-up, and it is pushing SWAT up from midseason to replace it.

CBS revealed the following changes in a press release. Check that out below.

“The multiple Emmy Award-winning THE AMAZING RACE hosted by Phil Keoghan will slide from 9:00 PM to open the night at 8:00 PM, followed by the fourth-season return of military drama SEAL TEAM, starring David Boreanaz, which moves up an hour to 9:00 PM. At 10:00 PM, the fourth season of S.W.A.T., starring Shemar Moore, joins the fall schedule after originally being planned for later in the season. Producers for SURVIVOR, the Network’s perennial Wednesday 8:00 PM series, are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved.”

What do you think? Are you surprised Survivor won’t air this fall? Are you excited to see SWAT return earlier than planned?