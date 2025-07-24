Family Law: Season Four Ratings + Viewer Votes

These days, many CW shows come and go pretty quickly, but this Canadian import keeps returning year after year. Will Family Law be cancelled or renewed for season five in Canada and on The CW? Stay tuned.

A legal drama series, the Family Law TV show stars Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, Genelle Williams, and Lauren Holly. Recurring players include Bobbi Charlton, Luke Camilleri, Brett Kelly, Brendan Sunderland, Eden Summer Gilmore, Benjamin Ayres, Aliyah O’Brien, Carmen Aguire, and Ryan Lino. In the story, Abigail Bianchi (Staite) is a lawyer and a recovering alcoholic. She’s struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. As a condition of her probation, Abby is required to work at Svensson and Associates, the law firm of her estranged father, Harry (Garber) law firm. She’s practicing family law for the first time and finds herself managing not just her clients’ family dysfunction, but her own. In addition to navigating a relationship with her father, Abby is also working with her attorney half-brother, Daniel (Smadu), and her psychiatrist half-sister, Lucy (Williams) — two people she’d never met. In season four, Abby’s home, work, and romantic life are up in flames. Her boyfriend Ben (Ayres) has fallen off the wagon, Sofia (Gilmore) has written a devastating essay about her mother’s alcoholism, and Harry has passed her over for equity partnership. With cases ranging from rental families, surrogacy gone awry, parental liability and AI companion dolls, the dysfunctional Svenssons continue helping other dysfunctional families find their way, all while navigating their own turbulent personal lives.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of Family Law on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 395,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

[su_panel background="#FCF3CF"]How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:

ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO

NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network[/su_panel]

Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Family Law yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 24, 2025, Family Law has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates. [su_panel shadow=”0px 2px 10px #868686″ background=”#FFF8E1″ text_align=”center”]

[/su_panel]



What do you think? Do you like the Family Law TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?