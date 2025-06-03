All American: Season Eight; The CW Series Renewed for Final Season and 2025-26

The CW is benching this series after the 2025-26 TV season. All American has been renewed for an eighth season, but that will be the end. The show’s seventh season of 13 episodes finished airing in May.

A sports drama series, the All American TV show stars Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Nathaniel McIntyre, Osy Ikhile, Antonio J. Bell, Alexis Chikaeze, and Kareem Grimes. In the seventh season, the series shifts to focus on Jordan (Behling), Layla (Onieogou), and Coop (Bre-Z) as they step into a new chapter as adults, while helping a new generation of Beverly and Crenshaw teens navigate life and football. Jordan and Layla are married and living in the Baker house and facing new challenges as they juggle the life they are building together and their individual careers. Jordan is invigorated as South Crenshaw’s new QB Coach, but struggles to find the line between being his players’ coach and their friend. Kingston “KJ” Jeremy (McIntyre) is the new starting QB at Beverly and dreams of following in Spencer James’ footsteps all the way to the NFL. Complicating that journey is Cassius Jeremy (Ikhile), KJ’s father and best friend, who suddenly uprooted them from their championship-winning team in Oakland to accept the new head coach position at Beverly. One of KJ’s biggest rivals at South Crenshaw is returning high schooler Khalil (Bell). Khalil struggles to focus on school and his rekindled love of football, whilst being pulled into trouble and gang life by his father. Amina (Chikaeze), determined to be seen as grown by those around her, especially her dad Preach (Grimes), gets caught up between KJ and Khalil, while also looking for answers to what really happened the night her mother died. Through it all, the OG Vortex and the new teens will lean on and learn from each other, while exploring new friendships and old rivalries both on and off the field.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the seventh season of All American averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 327,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season six, that’s down by 44% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership.

The eighth and final season of All American will air next year and will have 13 episodes. The show will wrap after 132 total installments.

“All American is one of the greatest CW shows of all time and we are honored to bring it back for one final season to give fans a chance to say a meaningful goodbye to these inspiring characters and this incredible world,” said Brad Schwartz, President of The CW Network. “The series took bold new steps in Season 7, adding exciting new characters to the ones we already love, and viewers truly embraced it all. From the first episode of Season 7 to the last, viewership grew 71% among adults 18-49 and 55% among those age 25-54. We cannot wait to see the emotion, heart, and magic that Nkechi Okoro Carroll and the entire cast and creative team deliver in giving this story the proper ending it deserves.”

Commenting on the long-running series All American executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll said, “How do I condense into just a few words what would be the longest love letter to this show, the fans, the cast, crew, staff, and producers. My heart is so filled with love and gratitude for everyone who helped bring All American to life and kept it going for its historic run. It is so hard to say goodbye to the thing that you love, but we are so excited we get to do it in the way we envisioned with this final season. Thank you to Brad Schwartz, Channing Dungey, Brett Paul, and Greg Berlanti for supporting our vision. Thank you to the many executives at Warner Bros Discovery, CW and Berlanti Productions who have been a supportive part of the All American huddle since day one. Thank you to our OG and new generation cast members, our writers, crew and full staff for raising the bar every episode. Thank you to Spencer Paysinger, whose life inspired this epic journey. And thank you to everyone who not only watched the show, but took Spencer James’s mantra of ‘Dream Big. Stay Real’ to heart and were inspired to chase their seemingly impossible dreams. We see you. We salute you. Here’s to leaving it all on the field one last time.”

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, said “Since the moment All American kicked off, the audience fell in love with these characters and their heartfelt stories. Season 7 provided a rare opportunity to keep this world for the fans while introducing new characters alongside some beloved favorites. I couldn’t be more thrilled to see this story continue for an eighth and final season. I know Nkechi and our very talented team of writers and executive producers will deliver something unforgettable. Thank you to Greg and Sarah at Berlanti Productions for their leadership, and to our partners at The CW for this opportunity.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the All American series? Are you glad it’s been renewed for season eight? Is that a good time to end the show?

