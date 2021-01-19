All American: Season Three Ratings

For the past couple of years, The CW has been renewing almost all of its scripted series for additional seasons. This year, the Supergirl and Black Lightning series are both coming to an end, in part to make room for new shows. Will All American, one of the network’s few non-superhero series, survive? Will the show be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

The All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, and Chelsea Tavares. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a rising high school football player and an A student who leaves Compton’s South Crenshaw High for Beverly Hills High after he’s recruited by football coach Billy Baker (Diggs). His family life, personal relationships, and athletic future all changed and grew in ways he never imagined. Spencer makes the tough decision to return to South Crenshaw High for his senior year with Baker as the team’s new head coach. Together, their plan is to bring home a football championship to save the school. In season three, that may prove difficult as the high stakes of the Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry become very personal. In addition, the medical mystery surrounding Spencer’s injured arm significantly affects his game on the field and his relationships off the field.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of All American on The CW averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 719,000 viewers.

