A CW high-school football drama, the All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, and Chelsea Tavares. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a rising high school football player and an A student who leaves Compton’s South Crenshaw High for Beverly Hills High after he’s recruited by football coach Billy Baker (Diggs). His family life, personal relationships, and athletic future all changed and grew in ways he never imagined. Spencer makes the tough decision to return to South Crenshaw High for his senior year with Baker as the team’s new head coach. Together, their plan is to bring home a football championship to save the school. In season three, that may prove difficult as the high stakes of the Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry become very personal. In addition, the medical mystery surrounding Spencer’s injured arm significantly affects his game on the field and his relationships off the field.





