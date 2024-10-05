The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Hulu Orders 20 More Episodes of Popular Reality Series

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be back for more in 2025. According to Deadline, Hulu has ordered 20 more episodes of the reality series, and the first season of eight episodes arrived on September 6th. The series landed Hulu on Nielsen’s Top 10 during the week of its premiere.

It is not known how the streaming service will distribute the new episodes. They could be part of season one or spread across multiple future seasons.

Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt are featured in the series which follows the group of Mormon mom influencers behind the #MomTok hashtag. Season one had the group dealing with a scandal that threatened to rip apart friendships.

Hulu described the series as follows:

“The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?” Rob Mills, Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said the following about the renewal, “There was a philosophical question raised in season one which was ‘Can #MomTok survive this?’ The answer unequivocally is yes! Spring 2025 get your dirty sodas ready!”

The return date for this reality series will be announced later.

