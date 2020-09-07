Network: Starz

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 6, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige, Clifford “Method Man” Smith, Daniel Bellomy, Gianni Paolo, Justin McManus, LaToya Tonodeo, Lovell Adams-Gray, Melanie Liburd, Paige Hurd, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Shane Johnson, Woody McClain, and Sherri Saum.

TV show description:

A crime drama series, Power Book II: Ghost is a spin-off of the Power TV series and picks up days after that show’s finale.

Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.) is a freshman at Stansfield University with a bright future ahead of him. He would be the embodiment of his father’s dreams, if not for the double life he’s living.

With his mother, Tasha (Naughton), in jail for the murder of his father which he committed, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean (Smith), the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe (Johnson).

With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family, headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Blige), that’s been in the business far longer.

As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Power Book II: Ghost TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?