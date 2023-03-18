Power Book II: Ghost: Season Three Viewer Votes

Tariq wants to get out of the game for good in the third season of the Power Book II: Ghost TV show on Starz. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Power Book II: Ghost is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Power Book II: Ghost here.

A Starz crime drama series, Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr, Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Berto Colon, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Shane Johnson, Paton Ashbrook, Monique Curnen, Keesha Sharp, David Walton, Moriah Brown, Luna Lauren Velez, Caroline Chikezie, and Lightskinkeisha. The show begins with Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.), a freshman at Stansfield University with a bright future ahead of him. He would be the embodiment of his father’s dreams if not for the double life he’s living. In the third season, Tariq is determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. A new connection interrupts Tariq’s plans and puts him, Brayden (Paolo), and Effie (Lapri) back into business with the Tejadas. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and onto Wall Street. Monet Tejada (Blige) is willing to pay a price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean (Smith) to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. A staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him…and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and closer to the legacy of his father.





