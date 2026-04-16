Law & Order: Organized Crime: Cancelled; No Season Six for Peacock and NBC Procedural Series

Stabler and the rest of the team won’t be back for a sixth season on Peacock. The streaming service has cancelled the show following a second window airing of the fifth season on NBC last fall.

A procedural drama series, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: SVU TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez, and Dean Norris. Guests include Garland Scott, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Scanavino, Tamara Tunie, Ellen Burstyn and Jason Patric. The story follows the detectives of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle the city’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) has returned to the force after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Truitt), leads the task force. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target. Meanwhile, Detective 2nd Grade Bobby Reyes (Gonzalez) specializes in undercover work.

Airing on Thursday nights on NBC (months after the episodes were released on Peacock), the fifth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.51 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season four, that’s down by 41% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership. The network only aired eight of the season’s 10 episodes.

The show’s first four seasons aired on NBC, paired with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the original Law & Order. It had underperformed when compared to the other Dick Wolf series ion the network but had done well in streaming so it became a Peacock original series.

According to Deadline, the fifth season still performed pretty well on Peacock but viewership wasn’t strong enough to lock in a renewal. It didn’t help that there’s been a churn of creatives behind the scenes. In five seasons, the series had five showrunners and would have needed a sixth.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching this spin-off series? Are you disappointed it wasn’t renewed for a sixth season on Peacock or NBC?

