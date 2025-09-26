Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Five Ratings + Viewer Votes

After four seasons on NBC, Law & Order: Organized Crime became a Peacock original series and was renewed for a fifth season. Word was that the show drew most of its audience via streaming and NBC couldn’t justify giving it a timeslot any longer. The fifth season aired in the spring and reportedly performed okay. Now, months later, NBC is airing the episodes and it’s likely that the show’s performance on the network will influence the decision to cancel or renew Law & Order: Organized Crime for season six. Will enough viewers watch? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: SVU TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez, and Dean Norris. Guests include Garland Scott, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Scanavino, Tamara Tunie, Ellen Burstyn and Jason Patric. The story follows the detectives of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle the city’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) has returned to the force after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Truitt), leads the task force. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target. Meanwhile, Detective 2nd Grade Bobby Reyes (Gonzalez) specializes in undercover work.

For comparisons: Season four of Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.28 million viewers.

Note: The first episode of the fifth season first aired on the network as a special in April 2025.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS

As of September 26, 2025, Law & Order: Organized Crime has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

