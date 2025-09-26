Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 27 Ratings + Viewer Votes

This venerable show has been on the air since 1999, but Law & Order: Special Victims Unit remains one of NBC’s highest-rated series. Could the network cancel the SVU show or is it all but guaranteed to be renewed for a 28th season? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly. Created by Dick Wolf, the police drama series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives as they investigate crimes like sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Giddish), IAB Captain Renee Curry (Kelly), and Detective Terry Bruno (Kane). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr. (Scanavino) investigates while navigating the politics of the DA’s office.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.79 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of September 26, 2025, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has not been cancelled or renewed for a 28th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

