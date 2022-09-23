Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 Ratings

The last time it was renewed, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit received a three-season order. That renewal ends with season 24, but despite its age, the show has remained one of NBC’s most popular shows. Given the ratings and syndication and streaming profits, the show is highly unlikely to be cancelled and is sure to be celebrating a 25th anniversary during the 2023-24 season. Will SVU be renewed for multiple years? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama, the Law & Order: SVU TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Molly Burnett, and Kelli Giddish. Created by Dick Wolf, the police drama series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes like sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish), and Junior Detectives Joe Velasco (Pisano), and Grace Muncy (Burnett). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates and navigates the politics of the DA’s office.

For comparisons: Season 23 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC averaged a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.48 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



