Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 23 Ratings

A police procedural drama series, the Law & Order: SVU TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino. Guests include Jamie Gray Hyder, Demore Barnes, Tamara Tunie, Christopher Meloni, and Danielle Moné Truitt. Created by Dick Wolf, the police procedural series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes including sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T) and Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates and navigates the politics of the DA’s office.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 22 of SVU on NBC averaged a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.31 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



