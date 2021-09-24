Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 23 Viewer Votes

What’s ahead for the team in the 23rd season of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like SVU is cancelled or renewed for season 24. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 23rd season episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit here.

An NBC police procedural drama series, the Law & Order: SVU TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino. Guests include Jamie Gray Hyder, Demore Barnes, Tamara Tunie, Christopher Meloni, and Danielle Moné Truitt. Created by Dick Wolf, the police procedural series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes including sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T) and Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates and navigates the politics of the DA’s office.





