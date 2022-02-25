Law & Order: Season 21 Viewer Votes

Menu

Law & Order TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 22?

Will the 21st season of the Law & Order TV show live up to NBC viewers’ expectations? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Law & Order is cancelled or renewed for season 22. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 21st season episodes of Law & Order here.

An NBC procedural crime drama series, the Law & Order TV show revival stars Sam Waterson, Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, and Odelya Halevi. Set in New York City, stories follow the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. The characters include District Attorney Jack McCoy (Waterson), Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya), Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Dancy), Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Manheim), Detective Kevin Bernard (Anderson), and Detective Frank Cosgrove (Donovan). Stories are often based on real cases and episodes are split between a criminal investigation and the trial that follows.

What do you think? Which season 21 episodes of the Law & Order TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Law & Order should be cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




