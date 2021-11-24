Law & Order: Season 21; Anthony Anderson and Hugh Dancy Join NBC Series Revival

Law & Order has locked in a member of the original cast to return for the NBC revival and added a new face to the series as well. Anthony Anderson — who played Junior Detective Kevin Bernard for the final three seasons of the crime drama’s original run — is returning. Anderson is the first alum of the series to sign on for the Law & Order revival.

Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) is joining him and will play a new character – an assistant district attorney, per Deadline. Jeffrey Donovan, best known for his role on Burn Notice, has previously been cast as an NYPD detective.

Season 21 of Law & Order kicks off on February 24th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Law & Order? Did you watch the show’s original run?