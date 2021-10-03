Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: September 13, 1990 — May 24, 2010
Series status: Cancelled, Revived
Performers include: S. Epatha Merkerson, Sam Waterston, Jerry Orbach, Steven Hill, Jesse L. Martin, Leslie Hendrix, Fred Dalton Thompson, Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt, Michael Moriarty, Elisabeth Röhm, Angie Harmon, Dann Florek, Richard Brooks, Carolyn McCormick, Jill Hennessy, John Fiore, Carey Lowell, Alana De La Garza, Dianne Wiest, Dennis Farina, J.K. Simmons, Annie Parisse, Paul Sorvino, Jeremy Sisto, David Lipman, Linus Roache, John Cariani, and Steven Zirnkilton.
TV show description:
A long-running procedural crime drama that focuses primarily on the legal cases, rather than regular characters’ personal lives. Each episode is typically split between a criminal investigation and the trial that follows.
Police detectives include Lennie Briscoe (Jerry Orbach), Joe Fontana (Dennis Farina), Ed Green (Jesse L. Martin), Mike Logan (Chris Noth), Rey Curtis (Benjamin Bratt), Nina Cassady (Milena Govich), and Cyrus Lupo (Jeremy Sisto). Police lieutenants are Don Cragen (Dann Florek) and later, Anita Van Buren (S. Epatha Merkerson).
From the district attorney’s office are Adam Schiff (Steven Hill), Nora Lewin (Dianne Wiest), Arthur Branch (Fred Thompson), Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston), Ben Stone (Michael Moriarty), and Michael Cutter (Linus Roache).
Please put Law and Order on again.
Law & Order has over 400 shows , Why do you show the same 40 shows over and over ?
I can’t believe they are canceling this show. I watch every Law & Order there is. I hope they change their minds.
Can’t believe they would cancell one of the best shows on tv .get your freaking heads on straight nbc
love the show still watch the repeats!!!!!!
If Jay Leno gets L&O cancelled, I will NEVER watch NBC again!