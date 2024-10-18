Rick and Morty: Seasons 11 & 12 Renewal; Adult Swim Series to Air Through 2029

There is no end in sight for Rick and Morty. Adult Swim has renewed the adult animated series for seasons 11 and 12. Season eight is set to premiere in 2025, and a preview was released at New York Comic Con. The renewal will keep the satirical sci-fi series on the air through 2029.

Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell star in the Rick and Morty series, which follows the adventures of a sociopathic genius scientist and his inherently timid grandson.

Of the renewal, co-creator Dan Harmon said, “Nobody wants a universe without Rick and Morty. Fortunately, the list of places to go remains infinite.”

Co-creator Scott Marder also spoke about the renewal. He said the following:

“I couldn’t be prouder to have taken this baton pass of a lifetime during Rick and Morty’s fourth season and get us to Season 10. Getting to go beyond that now is such a gift I can’t wait to give our fans. Rick and Morty – a hundred years – forever!”

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, noted, “From Season One, Rick and Morty set a new standard in adult animation and has shown no signs of stopping. Dan, Scott and the rest of the immensely talented team behind Rick and Morty are constantly outdoing themselves and I’ll be joining the millions of fans around the world in looking forward to more adventures in the years to come.”

The teaser for season eight is below. A 2025 premiere date will be announced in the future.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this Adult Swim series? Do you plan to watch the future seasons?