Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Final Space on Adult Swim: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

by Telly Vulture

Final Space TV show on Adult Swim: canceled or season 3? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Adult Swim)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Final Space TV showWhat fate awaits Gary? Is the Final Space TV show cancelled or renewed for a third season on Adult Swim? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Final Space, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A serial sci-fi sitcom from creator Olan Rogers, Final Space centers on Gary (Rogers), who was imprisoned upon the Galaxy One for years. The Adult Swim season two voice cast also includes Jane Lynch, Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yeun, Conan O’Brien, Ron Funches, Ashly Burch, Keith David, Alan Tudyk, Christopher Judge, and Claudia Black. In the second season, Gary must start afresh with a new ship and a new AI (Lynch) as they recover what’s left of his crew. They’re off on a new mission to free the Titan Bolo (David) and must battle new villains along the way.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of Final Space averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 577,000 viewers. Compared to the first season on TBS, season two of Final Space is up by 31% and 26%, respectively. Learn how Final Space stacks up against other TBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Final Space has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will Adult Swim cancel or renew Final Space for season three? I suspect Turner moved it from TBS (where the first season aired) to Adult Swim, to lessen the pressure. It’s doing well so, I think it will be renewed as long as the creators want to continue. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free updates on any Final Space cancellation or renewal news.
 

Status update: Final Space has been renewed for a third season on Adult Swim.

Final Space Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Final Space TV has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Adult Swim had cancelled this TV show, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

30
Leave a Reply

avatar
27 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
28 Comment authors
SaraliciousBorkataJosephAspyroneJoshua Turner Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Saralicious
Reader
Saralicious

I am older than the “average” fan I guess, but I love the series! I really enjoy the characters and the artwork is so colourful & fantastic, makes me want to hang out in space for sure. Please please renew, I’m not the only person waiting to see what will happen next, hurry.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 6, 2020 12:32 am
Borkata
Reader
Borkata

I really like the show. It’s fun to watch. I hope that “Final space” wown’t be cancelled.
Not to offend anyone but for me is better than “Rick and Morty”.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 20, 2020 7:10 pm
Joseph
Reader
Joseph

Pretty cool show, made a big fan out of me,,keep it going, great work,

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 8:26 pm
Joseph
Reader
Joseph

Renew the show,, big fan

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 8:23 pm
Joshua Turner
Reader
Joshua Turner

I think adult swim should definitely renew for final space season 3. If they don’t they are dumb. It is such a awesome show and everybody as well as me wants to know what happens to Gary and Quinn

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
February 17, 2020 10:24 pm
Heather McCabe
Reader
Heather McCabe

You need to do a season 3!! You cant leave us on a cliffhanger like you did for the end of season 2. This show is hilarious and super entertaining. I could watch it all day. I finished both season 1 and 2 in a day because I could not stop watching. Please renew and DO NOT CANCEL!

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
January 28, 2020 12:13 am
J. Lee
Reader
J. Lee

Renewed?! ABSO-FREAKIN-LUTELY! Awesomely entertaining, funny, and smartly written and designed show. Rock-Strong increase in viewership for Season 2 over 1 proves many more agree and the more that have the opportunity to watch, the more that trend will continue.
The next Rick & Morty maybe? 😉

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
January 8, 2020 8:03 pm
Gary
Reader
Gary

I would be really really sad if Final Space was cancelled like really f**king Sad

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
January 7, 2020 12:34 pm
Avocato
Reader
Avocato

I know right, leaving us on a cliffhanger like that with Invictus. Damn.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
January 22, 2020 7:15 am
Nidhish
Reader
Nidhish

I really cant belive that they left the 2nd Season like that, and if there is not another season I will go mental. The series is just too good.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
January 4, 2020 7:40 am
Aspyrone
Reader
Aspyrone

I’m this old “google it meme” but I remeber me when I was waiting for Samurai Jack ending.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 19, 2020 7:09 am
Natalie
Reader
Natalie

I really hope they keep going with another season! Its too good of a show to stop making.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
December 20, 2019 4:18 pm
Stevie
Reader
Stevie

Ano its jus awesome jus watched 2 seasons there in 2 days.. hope they make other shows like that if it gets cancelled but just hope they finish the story they set out to do on gary 🙂

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
January 5, 2020 7:31 pm
Sean Kennedy
Reader
Sean Kennedy

I will be extremely disappointed if Final Space is canceled. I am 48 years old and I find the show emotionally exhilarating.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
December 3, 2019 5:00 am
Nathan Pat
Reader
Nathan Pat

I hope they make another season. The show is amazing and the story line is so gripping.

Vote Up150Vote Down Reply
November 29, 2019 6:40 pm
1 2
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz