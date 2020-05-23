Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A serial sci-fi sitcom from creator Olan Rogers, Final Space centers on Gary (Rogers), who was imprisoned upon the Galaxy One for years. The Adult Swim season two voice cast also includes Jane Lynch, Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yeun, Conan O’Brien, Ron Funches, Ashly Burch, Keith David, Alan Tudyk, Christopher Judge, and Claudia Black. In the second season, Gary must start afresh with a new ship and a new AI (Lynch) as they recover what’s left of his crew. They’re off on a new mission to free the Titan Bolo (David) and must battle new villains along the way.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Final Space averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 577,000 viewers. Compared to the first season on TBS, season two of Final Space is up by 31% and 26%, respectively. Learn how Final Space stacks up against other TBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Final Space has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Adult Swim cancel or renew Final Space for season three? I suspect Turner moved it from TBS (where the first season aired) to Adult Swim, to lessen the pressure. It’s doing well so, I think it will be renewed as long as the creators want to continue. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free updates on any Final Space cancellation or renewal news.



Status update: Final Space has been renewed for a third season on Adult Swim.

