A serial sci-fi sitcom from creator Olan Rogers, Final Space centers on Gary (Rogers), who was imprisoned upon the Galaxy One for years.

A serial sci-fi sitcom from creator Olan Rogers, Final Space centers on Gary (Rogers), who was imprisoned upon the Galaxy One for years. The Adult Swim season two voice cast also includes Jane Lynch, Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yeun, Conan O’Brien, Ron Funches, Ashly Burch, Keith David, Alan Tudyk, Christopher Judge, and Claudia Black. In the second season, Gary must start afresh with a new ship and a new AI (Lynch) as they recover what’s left of his crew. They’re off on a new mission to free the Titan Bolo (David) and must battle new villains along the way.

*Status update: Final Space has been renewed for a third season on Adult Swim.

*Status update: Final Space has been renewed for a third season on Adult Swim.