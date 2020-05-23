Selling Sunset: Season Three Renewal Announced as Netflix Releases Season Two

Season two of Selling Sunset has just arrived, and fans of the series have good news! The series has been renewed for a third season, and it will arrive on August 7.

Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Davina Potratz, Romain Bonnet, Jason Oppenheim, and Brett Oppenheim are all featured on the second season of the real estate series, but it is not known if they will all return for season three.

Selling Sunset Season 2 is now on Netflix… And — surprise — a third season premieres on August 7 pic.twitter.com/eOX27QvKP1 — Netflix (@netflix) May 22, 2020

Netflix announced the series’ renewal on their Twitter account. Check out the post below.

What do you think? Did you watch season two on Netflix? Will you watch season three on Netflix?