Selling Sunset: Season Two; Netflix Real Estate Series Renewed, Debuts in May

Netflix is on the hunt for more Hollywood houses. Deadline reports the streaming service has renewed Selling Sunset for a second season.

The docuseries “follows seven of the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.”

Season two of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix on May 22nd.

From series creator Adam DiVello:

Along with our partners at Lionsgate and Netflix, we couldn’t be more excited to return for a second season of Selling Sunset. This season includes even more ups and downs as we see our cast take on larger listings and even bigger challenges in the office and in their personal lives. Fans of the series are in for a binge-worthy new season!”

What do you think? Have you seen Selling Sunset? Will you watch season two?