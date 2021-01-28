Syfy TV Show Ratings (updated 1/28/21)

When it comes to scripted TV shows, Syfy has had both hits and flops. Which of the current series will be cancelled or renewed for another season?

There’s lots of data that Syfy execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are the major ingredient.

Scripted Syfy Network shows listed: 12 Monkeys, Aftermath, Bitten, Blood Drive, Channel Zero, Childhood’s End, Continuum, Dark Matter, Deadly Class, Defiance, Dominion, The Expanse, Ghost Wars, Happy!, Haven, Helix, Hunters, Incorporated, Killjoys, Krypton, Lost Girl, The Magicians, Nightflyers, Olympus, Resident Alien, Superstition, Vagrant Queen, Van Helsing, Wynonna Earp, and Z Nation.

Last updated: Most recent ratings added for Resident Alien.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page. You can also view them here and here.

A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?