The Ark: Season Three — Has the Syfy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

[/caption]

Vulture Watch

The journey has entered a new phase. Has The Ark TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Syfy? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Ark, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A sci-fi drama series airing on the Syfy cable channel, The Ark TV show stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. The story takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have become necessary to secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event that causes massive destruction and loss of life. The survivors have more than a year left in their journey to their target planet. In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow. Characters include Lt. Sharon Garnet (Burke), Lt. Spencer Lane (Ritchie), Lt. James Brice (Fleeshman), Alicia Nevins (Read), and Angus Medford (Adams).



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Ark averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 240,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 40% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Ark stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 21, 2024, The Ark has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will Syfy cancel or renew The Ark for season three? The ratings for this show have been good in the past, and I think series co-creator Dean Devlin knows how to make the most of a limited budget. That said, Syfy seems to be pulling back from producing its own scripted series, and the ratings for season two are not impressive. This one could go either way. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Ark cancellation or renewal news.



The Ark Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Ark‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Ark TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Syfy cancelled this TV series instead?