The Ark: Season Two Ratings

Last year, The Ark was one of those rare shows to hold onto much of its audience as the season progressed. It became one of the highest-rated scripted series on Syfy and was renewed for a second year. Will the show’s devoted viewers return for season two? Will The Ark be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi drama series, The Ark TV show stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. The story takes place 100 years in the future, when planetary colonization missions have become necessary to secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event that causes massive destruction and loss of life. The survivors have more than a year left in their journey to their target planet. In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow. Characters include Lt. Sharon Garnet (Burke), Lt. Spencer Lane (Ritchie), Lt. James Brice (Fleeshman), Alicia Nevins (Read), and Angus Medford (Adams).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of The Ark on Syfy averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 398,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



