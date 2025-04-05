Jane: Season Three Trailer Unveiled by Apple TV+ for Environmental Family Series

Jane returns to Apple TV+ later this month with its third season, and the streaming service has now released a new trailer teasing what’s next. Photos for the season were released last month.

Ava Louise Murchison and Mason Blomberg star in the series, which follows Jane Garcia (Murchison) on her adventures with her best friend and a chimpanzee. The family series uses a mix of CGI and live action to teach children about wildlife. Jane Goodall will make a special guest appearance in season three.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series:

“In “Jane,” Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”) and Greybeard the chimpanzee, on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: ‘Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.’”

The trailer for season three is below. The five-episode season three arrives on April 18th.

What do you think? Do you watch Jane? Do you plan to watch season three?