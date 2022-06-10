Schmigadoon!: Season Two Renewal for Apple TV+ Musical Comedy Series

Grab your dancing shoes, the next musical number is coming. Apple TV+ has renewed the Schmigadoon! series for a second season. Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page are joining the cast. The first season of six episodes was released last summer.

A parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, the first season of the Schmigadoon! TV show stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada, and Martin Short. The story follows a pair of New York City doctors, Melissa Gimble (Strong) and Josh Skinner (Key). Their romance begins after a vending machine malfunctions and gives them all of its candy contents. But, over time, their relationship grows stale and they go on a retreat to rediscover their spark. While on a backpacking trip in the woods, they become lost and happen upon a stone bridge. They cross the bridge and find themselves in a seemingly idyllic town called Schmigadoon, where everyone acts, sings, and dances like they’re in a classic 1940s musical. The next morning, when they try to depart the magical town, a leprechaun (Short) tells Melissa and Josh that they cannot leave until they find true love.

Here’s the second season renewal announcement from Apple TV+:

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the world of '60s and '70s musicals. Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page join the cast for season two. The series hails from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, "Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Robert Luketic directs and co-executive produces. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer serve as executive producers, Micah Frank serves as co-executive producer, and star Cecily Strong and Caroline Maroney serve as producers.

