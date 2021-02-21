Schmigadoon!: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Musical Comedy Series Coming to Apple TV+

Schmidgadoon! is coming soon to Apple TV+. The new musical comedy will feature Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. While on a backpacking trip, the couple will find a town where people are living their lives as if they are living in a 1940s musical.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new musical comedy in a press release. Check that out below.

“Schmigadoon!, from executive producer Lorne Michaels and starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, to premiere globally this summer on Apple TV+ Apple TV+ unveiled a first look at Schmigadoon!, a new musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels, and starring Emmy Award nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key that is set to make its global debut this summer on Apple TV+, presented today at the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour. Schmigadoon!, a parody of iconic musicals, stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find “true love.” The first season of the six-episode series also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Cinco Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original music for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Cecily Strong serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.

A premiere date for the new series has not been set.

