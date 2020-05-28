Hedy Lamarr: Gal Gadot Series Ordered for Apple TV+

Gal Gadot is coming to the small screen. Apple TV+ has ordered a new TV show called Hedy Lamarr with the Wonder Woman star, Deadline reports.

From Sarah Treem and Warren Littlefield, the drama series “will follow the incredible life-story of the Hollywood glamour girl, played by Gadot, spanning 30 years from Hedy’s daring escape from pre-war Vienna; to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War.”

Apple TV+ has ordered eight episodes of Hedy Lamarr. Treem and Littlefield will executive produce alongside Gadot, Jaron Varsono, and Katie Robbins. Endeavor Content is the producing studio.

What do you think? Are you familiar with the story of Hedy Lamarr? Will you watch the new Apple TV+ series?