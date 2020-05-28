Menu

Hedy Lamarr: Gal Gadot Series Ordered for Apple TV+

Gal Gadot is coming to the small screen. Apple TV+ has ordered a new TV show called Hedy Lamarr with the Wonder Woman star, Deadline reports.

From Sarah Treem and Warren Littlefield, the drama series “will follow the incredible life-story of the Hollywood glamour girl, played by Gadot, spanning 30 years from Hedy’s daring escape from pre-war Vienna; to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War.”

Apple TV+ has ordered eight episodes of Hedy Lamarr. Treem and Littlefield will executive produce alongside Gadot, Jaron Varsono, and Katie Robbins. Endeavor Content is the producing studio.

