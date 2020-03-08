Cancelled or Renewed? Status of Cable & Streaming TV Shows (S-Z)

It’s a sad reality of television viewing. Sooner or later, shows you love are going to end. Has yours already been cancelled or renewed? We hope these lists help you find the answer.
Below, you’ll find a partial list of recent/current/upcoming scripted TV shows on cable/satellite channels and streaming services like A&E, Adult Swim, Amazon Studios, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bounce TV, Bravo, Centric, Cinemax, CMT, Comedy Central, Crackle, DC Universe, DirecTV, Discovery Channel, Disney+, E!, EPIX, Esquire Network, Feeln, Freeform (formerly ABC Family), FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies Now, HBO, HBO Max, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, MTV, Netflix, Nick at Nite, Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Ovation, OWN, Paramount Network, Peacock, Pivot, PlayStation Network, Pop TV, Quibi, Reelz, Showtime, Starz, SundanceTV, TV Land, TV One, USA Network, VH1, WE tv, and WGN America.
Here are other cancelled/renewed listings:
Broadcast TV shows: ABC | CBS | The CW | FOX | NBC | PBS
Scripted Cable & Streaming TV shows (by title): A-D | E-L | M-R | S-Z
To see a series’ ratings (if available), click the links in the “current season” column.
Note: If you’re not seeing the charts, please try reloading the page. You can also see it here.
TBD = To Be Determined.
Here are other cancelled/renewed listings:
Broadcast TV shows: ABC | CBS | The CW | FOX | NBC | PBS
Scripted Cable & Streaming TV shows (by title): A-D | E-L | M-R | S-Z
We do our best to keep these lists up to date but finding information on some of these shows can be tricky. Sometimes, the networks aren’t very forthcoming with their information so, if you see something that we’ve missed, please let us know.
What do you think? Which TV shows on this list are your favorites? Which ones are you hoping will be renewed or cancelled? Do you have favorite cable channels or streaming services?
Renew Ray Donovan! At least one more season to tie up loose ends.
Ok Glad to see a lot of the show’s I watch are renewed but that being said , I’m sadden by the ones that were cancelled or having a finalized up coming seasons.
Like Homeland, Criminal Minds and so forth .
I did know any thing about Stargirl in till last week and I hope there well be a Stargirl series and am looking forward to watching the television series on the cw and I hope the show well start next year in the fall..
I use this website often to keep track of my favorite shows’ status. I see you have now lumped scripted streaming programs in with scripted cable programs. You need to separate them, give each platform its own separate list of cancelled/renewed information. Cable TV and streaming TV are NOT the same thing, any more than Cable and Broadcast. And the Cable/streaming list gets incredibly long with many programs irrelevant to one who watches one platform but not the other. If you separate the broadcast channels, giving NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW and PBS each their own list, then why lump… Read more »
Thanks for your feedback.
I’m mad that the canceled the cool kids on Fox and no more sneaky Pete and happy what is wrong with the net works those are all great show
Sneaky Pete. What’s taking so long?!