15 Ending or Cancelled TV Shows for the 2023-24 Season

61st Street (The CW)

A legal thriller revolving around a young black athlete who gets caught up in a corrupt legal system, this drama was dropped by AMC before the second and final season could air. The CW picked up both seasons.

Andor (Disney+)

A Star Wars prequel series, this show concludes with its second season, which will lead into the events of the Rogue One feature film.

Archer (Comedy Central)

This animated spy comedy revolves around the adventures of Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and other agents at the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). Season 14 is the end.

Big Mouth (Netflix)

An animated comedy series, this show follows a group of teenagers as they navigate their way through puberty and have oversized hormone monsters influencing them. It ends with season eight.

Good Bones (HGTV)

Mother and daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk flip houses together in Indianapolis. The renovation series ends with its eighth season.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

A dystopian series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, this award-winning drama ends with its sixth season.

A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

An adaptation of the 1992 film, this comedy-drama series revolves around the Rockford Peaches, a women’s team in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League of 1943. It was renewed for an abbreviated second and final season.

Magnum PI (NBC)

CBS cancelled this reboot of the 1980s crime drama series after four seasons. NBC picked up the show for another season and split the 20-episode order up over two broadcast seasons. It was later confirmed that the show’s been cancelled a second time and season five is the end.

Metropolis (Apple TV+)

The streamer dropped its plans for a series based on the classic 1927 film and book of the same name.

Seasoned (Showtime)

In April 2023, the cable channel ordered a series inspired by the relationship between Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. Two months later, Showtime pulled the plug, but Sony Pictures Television planned to shop the series to other outlets.

Sex Education (Netflix)

A British comedy-drama about a young man (Asa Butterfield) whose mother is a sex therapist (Gillian Anderson), this show wraps up with its fourth season.

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

Initially set a decade ahead of the original Star Trek series, the crew of the USS Discovery ends up traveling 900 years into the future. Season five is the end.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+)

This animated sci-fi show is a sequel to the 2008-20 Star Wars: The Clone Wars series and revolves around a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations. It ends with season three.

Top Boy (Netflix)

The streamer revived a British crime drama that had been cancelled after two seasons. The revival lasted three seasons.

You (Netflix)

A psychological thriller, this drama follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a charming serial killer. Season five is the end of the road.

