Hightown: Season Three; Starz Crime Drama Series Ending in January

Hightown is returning for one more season. Starz has announced that the crime drama will return for its third and final season in January. Season two wrapped on the cable network in March 2022.

Starring Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood, the series follows cop Jackie Quinones as she tries to take down the drug underworld of Cape Cod.

Starz revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“STARZ announced today that the riveting crime drama “Hightown” will premiere for a third and final season on Friday, January 26, 2024. Return to the Cape one final time and reunite with the explosive Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) on her battle to overcome her addictions as she unravels the intricacies of the drug and crime underworld. All roads lead to Jackie, but for her, redemption never comes clean. STARZ also released first-look images teasing the long-awaited return of “Hightown.” This season, when the bad guys and corruption arise from all sides, everyone will face a deep reckoning. Beliefs and loyalties will be tested, and Jackie will have to learn to stand by herself and for what she believes in. The third and final season of “Hightown” is set to premiere on Friday, January 26, 2024, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S and Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform. The first season of “Hightown” will be made available in front of the paywall on the STARZ app from January 3, 2024, to February 5, 2024. Monica Raymund (Bros, “Chicago Fire,” “The Good Wife”), James Badge Dale (“24,” The Departed), Riley Voelkel (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “The Originals”), Amaury Nolasco (“Prison Break,” “Deception”), Atkins Estimond (“The Resident,” “Lodge 49”) and Dohn Norwood (“Mindhunter,” “The Sinner”) return in their previous roles. Imani Lewis (Eighth Grade, “First Kill”) Mark Boone Junior (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Paradise City”) and Mike Pniewski (“Madam Secretary”) return in recurring roles while Ana Nogueira (“The Vampire Diaries”), Taja V. Simpson (“The Oval”), Michael Drayer (“Mr. Robot,” “Sneaky Pete”), Garret Dillahunt (12 Years a Slave, “Deadwood”), and Jeanine Serralles (Inside Llewyn Davis, The Woman in the Window) all guest star. “Hightown” is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (“The Hunting Wives,” “Gotham”) executive producing with Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Top Gun: Maverick, “CSI” franchise), Jonathan Littman (“Lucifer,” “The Amazing Race,” “CSI” franchise), KristieAnne Reed (“Lucifer,” “CSI: Vegas”) from Jerry Bruckheimer Television; Ellen H. Schwartz (Sicario, The Princess Diaries), Gary Lennon (“Power Book IV: Force,” “Euphoria”) and Tim Walsh (“Chicago PD”) also serve as executive producers. “Hightown” is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television for STARZ. About “Hightown” Season Three Fishery Service Agent Jackie Quiñones is off the wagon and off the force in the final season of “Hightown,” but that doesn’t stop her from careening into the dark underbelly of picture-perfect Cape Cod to save a missing woman and a murdered sex worker. Meanwhile, her former colleagues Ray Abruzzo and Alan Santille are focused on taking down drug syndicates, but despite their best efforts, the drugs keep flowing. This attracts Shane Frawley, a gangster from Boston looking to cut himself in on the Cape’s drug trade – and making an enemy of Osito while he’s at it. Alliances are made and old loyalties are questioned in this beautiful but corrupt place where nothing is as it seems.”

