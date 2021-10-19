Hightown: Season Three? Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is Jackie in over her head? Has the Hightown TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Starz? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Hightown, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Starz cable channel, the Hightown TV show stars Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood. Tonya Glanz and Imani Lewis recur while second season guests include Luis Guzmán, Jona Xiao, Carlos Gómez, Mark Boone Junior, Cecil Blutcher, and Crystal Lee Brown. In the second season, Jackie Quinones (Raymund) has achieved her dream of becoming a real cop and is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding Cape Cod, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Nolasco), the man she holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal, and the shame and failure of her past.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Hightown averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 180,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s up by 33% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Hightown stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 19, 2021, Hightown has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Starz cancel or renew Hightown for season three? This show didn’t draw big traditional ratings in its early first season episodes but the numbers saw a big jump in the final two weeks. That suggests that a lot of people were watching via delayed viewing and that likely helped the series get renewed for season two. I’m thinking something like that might happen again and help this show land a third season renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Hightown cancellation or renewal news.



