Vulture Watch

Will Myfanwy Thomas learn the truth? Has The Rook TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Starz? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Rook, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Starz fantasy spy thriller based on the 2012 Daniel O’Malley novel, The Rook stars Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Olivia Munn, Jon Fletcher, Ronan Raferty, Catherine Steadman, Gina McKee, Ruth Madeley, Eleanor Matsuura, Shelley Conn, Tamsin Topolski, Barry Atsma, Luke Roberts, James D’Arcy, Michael Karim, and Michael McElhatton. The supernatural series follows Myfanwy Thomas (Greenwell), who awakens in the rain at London’s Millennium Bridge, but has no memory and cannot explain the circle of corpses surrounding her. Myfanwy is a key member of Checquy, the last actually secret service in the UK, and it protects Extreme Variant Abilities (EVAs). As her own supernatural gifts emerge, Myfanwy must dig for the truth about herself.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Rook averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 225,000 viewers. Learn how The Rook stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 7, 2020, The Rook has been cancelled so there won’t be a second season. Could it be revived someday?

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

will Starz cancel or renew The Rook for season two? The ratings are quite low but I think this show might still be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free The Rook cancellation or renewal alerts.

3/6/20 update: The Rook has been cancelled so there won’t be a second season.



The Rook Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Rook‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to network TV shows?

Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Were you hoping The Rook TV show would be renewed for a second season? Are you said that Starz cancelled this TV series, instead?