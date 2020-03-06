Menu

The Rook: Is the Starz TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

The Rook TV show on Starz. Has The Rook TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Starz?  
 

A Starz fantasy spy thriller based on the 2012 Daniel O’Malley novel, The Rook stars Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Olivia Munn, Jon Fletcher, Ronan Raferty, Catherine Steadman, Gina McKee, Ruth Madeley, Eleanor Matsuura, Shelley Conn, Tamsin Topolski, Barry Atsma, Luke Roberts, James D’Arcy, Michael Karim, and Michael McElhatton. The supernatural series follows Myfanwy Thomas (Greenwell), who awakens in the rain at London’s Millennium Bridge, but has no memory and cannot explain the circle of corpses surrounding her. Myfanwy is a key member of Checquy, the last actually secret service in the UK, and it protects Extreme Variant Abilities (EVAs). As her own supernatural gifts emerge, Myfanwy must dig for the truth about herself.
 

The first season of The Rook averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 225,000 viewers. Learn how The Rook stacks up against other Starz TV shows.
 

As of March 7, 2020, The Rook has been cancelled so there won’t be a second season. Could it be revived someday?
 
I think this show might still be renewed.

3/6/20 update: The Rook has been cancelled so there won't be a second season.
 

What do you think? Were you hoping The Rook TV show would be renewed for a second season? Are you sad that Starz cancelled this TV series, instead?



Leave a Reply

Andrew Clark
Andrew Clark

Sadly, according to tvline.com, it's just been cancelled!

March 6, 2020 2:07 am
Ramon aceves
Ramon aceves

Wonderful show we want another season

February 19, 2020 9:44 pm
