Airing on the Starz cable channel, Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, with Duncan Lacroix, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, Ed Speleers, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Colin McFarlane, Kyle Rees, Tim Downie, Caitlin O’Ryan, Billy Boyd, Jon Tarcy, Michael Xavier, Paul Gorman, Alistair Findlay, Bronwyn James, Chris Larkin, Ned Dennehy, Anna Burnett, and Chris Donald. The story follows time-traveling 20th Century doctor Claire Fraser (Balfe) and her 18th Century Scots Highlander husband, Jamie Fraser (Heughan). In season five, the Frasers are fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection. With her family together, at last, Claire must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Outlander averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 808,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership. Find out how Outlander stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Outlander has been renewed for a seventh season. Season six will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if Starz will cancel or renew Outlander for season six since it was renewed a couple of years ago. The bigger question at this point is: will season six be the end? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on outlander cancellation or renewal news.

3/15/21 update: Outlander has been renewed through season seven.



