The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin: Season Two Renewal Set for Apple TV+ Comedy Adventure Series

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin will continue. Apple TV+ has renewed the British comedy-adventure series for a second season. The first season of six episodes was released in March.

Starring Noel Fielding, Duayne Boachie, Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Dolly Wells, Mark Heap, Geoff McGivern, Joe Wilkinson, Kiri Flaherty, Hugh Bonneville, Asim Chaudhry, and Tamsin Greig, the series is a fictional take of the life of Dick Turpin (Fielding). He was the leader of the Essex Gang and committed numerous petty crimes in hopes of becoming England’s greatest highwayman.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Apple TV+ announced a second season renewal for comedy-adventure series “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin” starring Noel Fielding (“The Mighty Boosh,” “The Great British Bake Off”) as Dick Turpin. Since its global debut, “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin” has been hailed as “extraordinarily funny,” quickly achieving a Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The “delightful” series features a “spectacular” Noel Fielding who lends “his dry comedic timing to craft an absurdist persona who is both endearing and charismatic,” alongside a cast of “comedy greats.” Season two promises another round of fantastical adventures for Turpin, with a host of great British comedy talent set to star. The complete first season is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. In “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” Turpin sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws. In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity. “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin” is produced for Apple TV+ by Big Talk Studios, part of ITV Studios, and written by Richard Naylor and Jon Brittain with Noel Fielding. The series is executive produced by Kenton Allen, Big Talk Studios (multi-BAFTA Award-winning producer of “Rev.,” “The Outlaws,” and “Friday Night Dinner”), Noel Fielding, Victoria Grew, Big Talk Studios (“Back,” “We Are Not Alone”), Anthony Wilcox (“This England”) and Ben Palmer (BAFTA TV Award and Rose d’Or Award-winning “The Inbetweeners” and “The Inbetweeners Movie”), with Naylor and Brittain as co-executive producers. The series will be directed by Ben Palmer.

The premiere date for season two of this series will be announced later.

