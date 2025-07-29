Chicago Med, Harry’s Place, Brilliant Minds, Law & Order: Organized Crime: NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 2025-26 Season

NBC has announced the return dates for its fall shows. Viewers will see the return of One Chicago, the Law & Order franchise with season five of Law & Order: Organized Crime, and more starting in September.

NBCrevealed the premiere dates in a press release.

“NBC will begin the 2025-26 season the week of Sept. 22 with a robust programming lineup that will feature the latest iteration of the iconic musical competition series “The Voice,” the return of the compelling Zachary Quinto drama series “Brilliant Minds,” the venerable “Law & Order” franchise and the finale of summer’s #1 show, “America’s Got Talent.”

The Sept. 22 season premiere of “The Voice” will feature the all-star coaching panel of Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg.

A new champion will be crowned on “America’s Got Talent” on Wednesday, Sept. 24 while an all-“Law & Order” lineup returns the next day, Thursday, Sept. 25.

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, fan-favorite #OneChicago is back with all-new tales from the Windy City and its incredible first responders. That same week marks the launch of the highly anticipated new unscripted series “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon,” which will make its debut with a twice-weekly cadence on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Coming off its historic 50th season, “Saturday Night Live” begins its newest season on Oct. 4.

NBC’s hit comedies “St. Denis Hospital” and “Happy’s Place” will both start their sophomore campaigns the week of Nov. 3 with back-to-back airings of “St. Denis Medical” on Mondays and “Happy’s Place” on Fridays.

NBC will officially kick-off fall on Thursday, Sept. 4 with the launch of the new season of “Sunday Night Football” – the #1 primetime program for the last 14 years – when the Dallas Cowboys travel to play the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The first Sunday night telecast will air later that weekend when the Baltimore Ravens head to upstate New York to visit the Buffalo Bills.

Also on the sports calendar, the highly anticipated return of the NBA to NBC begins Tuesday, Oct. 21, starting with the hourlong pregame show at 6:30 p.m. The teams playing in the 7:30 and 10 p.m. premiere Tip Off doubleheader will be announced shortly.

As previously announced, NBC will begin the holiday season on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour “Wicked” special that will feature musical performances from stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and other surprises guests. The specials will serve as a celebration to the Universal film “Wicked: For Good,” which will open in theaters on Nov. 21.

The returning drama “The Hunting Party” and newly ordered comedy series “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” and “Stumble” will be added to the 2025-26 schedule at a later date.

THE FALL PREMIERE DATES/TIMES ARE AS FOLLOWS (All times ET)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 4

7-8:20 p.m. – Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 p.m. – NFL Kickoff Game (Dallas at Philadelphia)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 7

7-8:20 p.m. – Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Baltimore at Buffalo)

MONDAY, SEPT. 22

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Monday)

10-11 p.m. – Brilliant Minds

TUESDAY, SEPT. 23

8-9 p.m. – The Voice

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24

8-9 p.m. – America’s Got Talent special

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent season finale

THURSDAY, SEPT. 25

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order

9-10 p.m. – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

10-11 p.m. – Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY, SEPT. 26

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

TUESDAY, SEPT. 30

10-11 p.m. – On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (Tuesday premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 1

8-9 p.m. – Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

FRIDAY, OCT. 3

8-9 p.m. – On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (Friday premiere)

SATURDAY, OCT. 4

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. (8:30-10 p.m. PT) – Saturday Night Live

TUESDAY, OCT. 21

6:30-7:30 p.m. – NBA Pre-Game Show

7:30-11 p.m. – NBA on NBC (Teams to be determined)

MONDAY, NOV. 3

8-8:30 p.m. – St. Denis Medical

8:30-9 p.m. – St. Denis Medical