The Thing About Pam: Renée Zellweger To Star In NBC True-Crime Series

The Thing About Pam is bringing Renée Zellweger to broadcast television. The true-crime series is based on the murder of Betsy Faria which was featured on Dateline NBC during several episodes. No other members of the cast were revealed. Blumhouse is also behind this new limited drama. It marks their return to broadcast television.

Deadline revealed more about the upcoming limited series:

“The Thing About Pam is based on the murder of Betsy Faria, which resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction. He always insisted that he did not kill her, and his conviction was later overturned as the brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp, a role that will be played by Zellweger.”

This project is the first big event series since Susan Rovner, took over Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBC. She said the following about The Thing About Pam:

“When you think about what qualifies something as a ‘must watch,’ I’m not sure you could do any better than the undeniable trifecta of Renée Zellweger, Blumhouse and Dateline. The twists and turns of this saga are truly stranger than fiction, and in the hands of this incredibly talented artistic team, this series will bring a completely new perspective to a story that has already captivated millions.”

A premiere date for The Thing About Pam has not been revealed.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out The Thing About Pam TV show on NBC?