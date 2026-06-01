Titanic Sinks Tonight: National Geographic Picks Up Documentary Series About Ship’s Final Hours

Get ready for another look at Titanic’s final hours. National Geographic has picked up the BBC documentary Titanic Sinks Tonight. The series will show the ship’s story in four parts. From the moments before it hit the iceberg to its final moments as it sank below the waves of the Atlantic Ocean.

According to Deadline, Jason Spivak and Mike Wald, Co-Presidents, Distribution & Networks, SPT, said the following about the series:

“The strong international response to Titanic Sinks Tonight reflects the global appetite for premium, differentiated storytelling that can travel across platforms and territories. With its innovative production approach and compelling subject matter, the series has resonated strongly with viewers in the UK and with global partners. We can’t wait for audiences worldwide to experience the Titanic story in an entirely new way.”

Titanic Sinks Tonight arrives on June 22nd. The trailer for the BBC series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this documentary on National Geographic?