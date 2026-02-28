Doctor Foster: Season Three; Suranne Jones Series Renewed for Final Season by BBC

Doctor Foster is returning for one more season. The BBC has renewed the series for a third and final season nearly a decade after the first two seasons aired. In the US, season one aired on Lifetime, and season two aired on Lifetime Movie Network.

Surrane Jones stars in the series as Gemma Foster. At the start of the series, she sought revenge on her cheating husband. It is now ten years later, and she is starting fresh and on the verge of marrying someone new. But it could all be ruined by the events of her past.

Jones said the following about returning to the series:

“When I got the call to ask if I wanted to return as Gemma Foster, I knew the time was right. We needed space from the first two series, and we needed Tom – Gemma and Simon’s runaway son – to return as an adult with questions. For me, this time around it’s about accountability and questioning – ‘can we ever truly sever ties with our past and the damage or traumas that haunt us, so we can fully move forward?’ Gemma and Simon have so much to unpick! It’s been an exciting time working with the brilliant Mike Bartlett again, and the team at Drama Republic, on the scripts and now I can’t wait to start filming.”

The creator of the series, Mike Barlett, also spoke about the series. He said, “I always hoped that we’d get to tell the final part of Gemma’s story – which is about a woman seeking justice in an unfair world. That feels as relevant now as when Gemma first found a blonde hair on the scarf. It’s been a joy to team up once again with the hugely talented Drama Republic, the now very grown-up and brilliant Tom Taylor, the inimitable Bertie Carvel and of course, the incomparable Suranne Jones, to tell the final chapter of this story and revisit Parminster – where it turns out there’s still secrets, betrayals, vengeance and perhaps one last dinner party…”

Season two aired in 2017. The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

Doctor Foster is returning A third and final series is coming to @BBCiPlayer with Suranne Jones as Gemma Foster, Bertie Carvel as Simon and Tom Taylor as Tom More ➡️ https://t.co/0usn8uRYX4 pic.twitter.com/PoeYzxQsPD — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 25, 2026

What do you think? Will you watch the final chapter of this BBC series?