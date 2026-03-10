The Rainmaker: Season Two; Merle Dandridge Joins USA Network Legal Drama as Series Regular

The Rainmaker will have a new foe for Rudy Baylor during season two. Merle Dandridge has joined the legal drama for its second season as a series regular.

According to Deadline, she will play “Amanda Vonn, a powerhouse attorney who provides a fresh gateway to power for Sarah (Madison Iseman) and a new kind of adversary for Rudy (Milo Callaghan).”

Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, Lana Parrilla, Madison Iseman, P.J. Byrne, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs, and Robyn Cara starred in the USA Network series’ first season as it followed Baylor as he exited law school and faced his first big case. The season was inspired by the John Grisham novel.

The Rainmaker was renewed for a second season in October. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this USA Network series? Do you plan to watch season two?