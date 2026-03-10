The Drew Barrymore Show: Two-Season Renewal for Syndicated Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show is not going anywhere anytime soon. The syndicated talk show has been renewed for two more seasons. This will keep the series on the air through 2028.

The following was said about the series’ renewal:

“The Emmy Award-winning THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, daytime television’s fastest-growing talk show, has been renewed for a seventh and eighth season by stations owned by CBS, Nexstar and Sinclair, earning significant time period upgrades in seven of the top 40 markets. The two-season renewal will take the daytime show through 2028.

Produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, CBS Stations anchor the show in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. This fall, THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW will move to upgraded time slots in Seattle, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Charlotte, Baltimore, Kansas City and Cincinnati.

“Drew is the original influencer – a true trendsetter and culture-driving force who has consistently stayed ahead of the conversation. The success of this show is rooted in the fact that Drew shows up as her unfiltered, authentic self every single day, continually challenging the conventions of daytime television and reimagining what the format can be in a multiplatform world,” said Jason Kurtz, executive producer.

“What matters most to us is our viewers and the people that come here! This show began as a space for intimate conversation, and we’re continuing to plant our flag as a truly multiplatform experience. We live in a world where people discover content in so many different ways, and from the very start in 2020, our mission was to break the mold rather than conform to the traditional daytime landscape,” said Barrymore. “I hold myself accountable to staying savvy about how and where this show is seen – feeding every corner that counts, while daring to just be myself and figure out life with others. My curiosity about people is what fuels me. I’m so excited to continue as I see this endeavor as an opportunity and a gift. Our show family is deeply grateful for the support of CBS and George Cheeks, who all helped us get here.”

THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, currently celebrating its most-watched season with 1.6 million daily viewers, has firmly established itself as a fast-growing multiplatform force in daytime television. Drew continues to propel the show into the cultural zeitgeist with her authentic, empathetic and thoughtful interview style, expanding the series’ digital and social footprint to more than 14 million followers across platforms and driving engagement up +47% year over year.

THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW continues to evolve by leaning further into storytelling with its new stripped-down, longform, audience-free conversation series featuring compelling guests. Each interview is delivered in two formats: a curated broadcast edit and an extended, unfiltered digital cut on the show’s YouTube channel – offering viewers greater access while fostering deeper, more meaningful connections across platforms.”