Doc: Season Three; Blair Underwood Joins FOX Medical Drama as Series Regular

Doc has added to its cast for season three. According to Deadline, Blair Underwood has joined the cast of the medical drama as a series regular for next season. He will appear in the season two finale, and it is believed his role will be for one season only.

Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker, and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim star in the series. Felicity Huffman joined the cast for season two, but her role was for one season. The FOX series follows Dr. Amy Larsen (Parker) after she loses her memories of the last eight years of her life after a car accident.

It was revealed that Underwood will play “Dr. Ben Grant, a world-class trauma and cardiothoracic surgeon with an ego that somehow outpaces even his resume. A once-in-a-generation talent with the swagger to match, he doesn’t just save lives — he owns the OR. Impossibly magnetic and even more confident, he’s never not been the smartest person in the room… until he meets Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker). Almost instantly, their approaches clash, egos collide, and sparks fly like Westside has never seen. Together, their brilliance is unmatched —as long as they can survive each other.”

Doc currently airs on Tuesday nights. The season two finale airs on April 14th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FOX series? Are you excited about season three?