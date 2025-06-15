LEGO Masters: Season Six; Nick Cannon Replacing Will Arnett as Host of FOX Competition Series

LEGO Masters is changing things up when it returns for season six. The series is hosting its first-ever in-person auditions at LEGOLAND in California and will have a new host. Nick Cannon is taking over for Will Arnett.

FOX revealed more about the changes in a press release.

“This Month, For the First Time Ever, In-Person Audition Episodes Will Film at LEGOLAND(R) California Resort

FOX Entertainment today announced that Nick Cannon – host of hit singing competition series The Masked Singer – has been named the new host of the popular competition format LEGO Masters. Cannon will join the show in its upcoming sixth season. LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group. Season Six of LEGO Masters will air on FOX during the 2025-26 Season.

“We’re thrilled to bring LEGO Masters back for another season,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “Alongside our incredible creative partners, this beloved series continues to captivate audiences. Originally launched with the wonderful Will Arnett, the show now enters an exciting next chapter with Nick Cannon at the helm, who brings a new fun energy to the competition.”

“I’m a huge fan of LEGO Masters,” said Cannon. “It’s an honor to join the series and host another show with my FOX family. Season six we’re bringing an action-packed hour full of family fun, passion and for the first time ever, in-person audition episodes. I can’t wait to see the insane creations and give away a big bag of money to the best of the best.”

“LEGO Masters has truly built something special, and we’re delighted to build another season with FOX! As we embark on this new chapter, we’re particularly excited to welcome Nick Cannon to the LEGO Masters family as our new host. Nick is a proven entertainer with a fantastic rapport, and we’re eager to witness how his unique style will elevate the competition during the new season,” said Sharon Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine North America. “Of course, none of this would have been possible without the phenomenal Will Arnett, who guided us through five truly superlative seasons. Will’s comedic brilliance and genuine passion for the show laid the perfect foundation, and we are immensely thankful for his incredible contribution.”

For the first time ever, LEGO Masters will film in-person audition episodes for season six at LEGOLAND(R) California Resort on June 21 and 22, 2025. Park guests will be able to check out the action on both days and be inspired as some of the most innovative and passionate builders showcase their skills in hopes of being a part of the brand-new season. New host Nick Cannon and the brickmasters will be in attendance, helping to evaluate the hopeful builders and their creations. All interested applicants must bring a MOC (My Own Creation) to the audition tapings and must RSVP to apply as spaces are limited. Details about the show, auditions, eligibility and other terms and conditions can be found here: www.LEGOMasterstv.com.

LEGO Masters is currently airing its fifth season with host Will Arnett Mondays at 8:00-9:00 PM PT/ET on FOX and streaming the next day on Hulu. Next week, the eight remaining duos prepare to “Get in Gear” as they create a mind-blowing build that bursts with movement and tells a compelling story. Teams must incorporate at least two prebuilt geared moving elements into their build.

Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO Masters brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, the competing pairs who impress the host and brickmasters the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

LEGO Masters Season Six is executive produced by showrunner Shyam Balsé, Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group.”